Bend DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $584,683.51 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

