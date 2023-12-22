Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $470,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 76.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.82.

Pool Stock Up 0.2 %

Pool stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.95 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.84%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

