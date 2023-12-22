Bennett Selby Investments LP Takes $234,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,949,000 after purchasing an additional 130,374 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.48. 427,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,162. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

