bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 1%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €2.98 ($3.24) and last traded at €3.03 ($3.29). 2,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.06 ($3.33).

bet-at-home.com Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €3.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.43.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. The company offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; poker; virtual sports; and sport books. It operates in Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. bet-at-home.com AG was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

