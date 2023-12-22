Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $43,606.63

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $43,606.63 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $853.74 billion and $20.48 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.29 or 0.00534978 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00114087 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00022985 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,578,175 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

