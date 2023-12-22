Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $43,977.35 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $43,977.35 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $860.99 billion and approximately $21.01 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.54 or 0.00542412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00115222 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00023002 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,577,975 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

