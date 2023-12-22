Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $43,977.35 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $43,977.35 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $860.99 billion and approximately $21.01 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.54 or 0.00542412 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00115222 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00023002 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,577,975 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.