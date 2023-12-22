Bitcoin Cash Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $237.47 or 0.00541053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and $248.18 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,888.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00114795 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00023046 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,592,738 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

