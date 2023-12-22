BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 50.5% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $178,688.59 and $134,417.82 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00017159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,696.75 or 1.00063272 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012175 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010393 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003572 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,039,511,819 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000912 USD and is down -8.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $139,589.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

