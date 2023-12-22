Bittensor Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Bittensor has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $11.00 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for about $274.66 or 0.00629854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 5,897,253 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 5,891,760. The last known price of Bittensor is 297.64783198 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $10,131,947.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

