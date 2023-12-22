Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Up 6.7%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 919,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,364,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

The firm has a market cap of $603.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.01 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 336.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $153,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

