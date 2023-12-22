BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$69.79 and last traded at C$68.49. 325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.15.
BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$66.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.28.
