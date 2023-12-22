Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.64

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.64 and traded as high as C$52.45. Bombardier shares last traded at C$50.84, with a volume of 4,911 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$644.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.78.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

