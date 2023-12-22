Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $66.00 at Truist Financial

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $59.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

BSX traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 671,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,813. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

