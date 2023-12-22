Boyd W. Hendrickson Sells 7,500 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
LTC Properties Price Performance
NYSE:LTC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 241,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $38.94.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LTC Properties
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LTC Properties
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.