Boyd W. Hendrickson Sells 7,500 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2023

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report) Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LTC Properties Price Performance

NYSE:LTC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 241,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,962,000 after acquiring an additional 179,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,344,000 after buying an additional 124,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after buying an additional 208,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,376,000 after buying an additional 153,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,196,000 after buying an additional 54,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.