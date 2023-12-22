Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Sells 25,000 Shares

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $843,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,527 shares in the company, valued at $11,047,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $833,500.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 21,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $698,040.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 18,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $619,920.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $776,750.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 679,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $3,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFH. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

About Bread Financial



Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

