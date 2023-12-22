Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells $22,449,200.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Broadcom stock traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,121.98. 1,907,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.45 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $947.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $890.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

