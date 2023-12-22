Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Major Shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 225,790 Shares

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $492,222.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,368,556 shares in the company, valued at $64,023,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32.

On Friday, December 15th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BBU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.39. 10,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $22.34.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -625.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 52.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,975,000 after acquiring an additional 686,614 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,467,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBU shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Desjardins set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

