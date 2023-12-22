Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.02

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 68553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. Barclays raised shares of Bunzl from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,550 ($32.25) to GBX 2,600 ($32.88) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,666.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

