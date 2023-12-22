Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $31.05, but opened at $30.04. Caleres shares last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 18,976 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,599 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $176,368.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $399,000.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 637,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,932.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,599 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $176,368.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,866. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caleres Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.07 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caleres by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after buying an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Caleres by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Caleres by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Caleres by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.