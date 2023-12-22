Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $950.22 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $22.00 billion and $950.22 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.27 or 0.05294799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00104666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00025842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00021548 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,469,543,874 coins and its circulating supply is 35,347,131,519 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

