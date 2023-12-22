Cardinal Capital Management Has $3.30 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 304.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 997,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,783. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.