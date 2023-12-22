Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

LMG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 3.1% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.72. The company had a trading volume of 218,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,221. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 165.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.