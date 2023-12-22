Cassia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Republic Services by 147.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Republic Services stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.35. 189,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,017. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $167.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

