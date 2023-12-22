Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,485,000 after acquiring an additional 902,153 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after acquiring an additional 457,343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.23. The stock had a trading volume of 199,595 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.54.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

