Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

CATY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of CATY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. 224,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $45.69.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

