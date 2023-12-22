Celestia Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.84 Billion (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Celestia token can now be bought for $12.08 or 0.00027579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $197.73 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia’s total supply is 1,011,397,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,440,788 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,011,178,082.191741 with 152,221,609.941741 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 12.59706855 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $292,971,405.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

