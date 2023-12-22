Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.78

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 768194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 19.40% and a positive return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the second quarter worth about $2,485,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $956,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 242.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 294,778 shares during the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

