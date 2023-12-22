Centrifuge (CFG) Trading Up 23.1% Over Last Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $46.18 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 521,427,298 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 521,396,275 with 464,093,563 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.75883477 USD and is up 35.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,751,060.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.