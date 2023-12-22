Centurion Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Centurion has a total market cap of $34,019.98 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00044094 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

