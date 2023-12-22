CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 2,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

CFSB Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 million, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.05.

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

