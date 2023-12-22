CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 2,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 million, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.05.
CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.
CFSB Bancorp Company Profile
CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
