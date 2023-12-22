Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.44

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.44 and traded as high as $50.38. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 23,356 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chemung Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
