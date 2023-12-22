Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.09

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as low as $10.18. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 6,520 shares.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

