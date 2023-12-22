Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.49. 220,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

