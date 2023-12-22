Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0088 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Cielo Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CIOXY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,850. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. Cielo has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.12.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $536.67 million during the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cielo will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

