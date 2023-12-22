CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF) Shares Up 0.9%

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited (OTC:CIMEF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 13,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 16,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
CIMC Enric Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.
About CIMC Enric
CIMC Enric Holdings Limited provides transportation, storage, and processing equipment for the clean energy, chemicals, environmental, and liquid food industries worldwide. Its Clean Energy segment manufactures and operates equipment for the storage, transportation, processing, and distribution of compressed natural gas and hydrogen trailers, seamless pressure cylinders, LPG trailers and storage tanks, liquefied petroleum gas tanks and trailers, natural gas and hydrogen refuelling station systems, and natural gas compressors; and offers engineering, procurement, and construction services for the natural gas and hydrogen industry, as well as internet of things intelligent operation and management platform under the Anjiehui brand.
