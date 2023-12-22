Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:CZBT)

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance

CZBT remained flat at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

