Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:CZBT)

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance
Shares of CZBT remained flat at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $31.38.
About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Bancorp of Virginia
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.