Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41. 126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clariant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Clariant alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CLZNY

Clariant Stock Down 0.2 %

About Clariant

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.

(Get Free Report)

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.