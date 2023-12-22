Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 71,202,771 shares changing hands.

Clontarf Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08.

Clontarf Energy Company Profile

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

