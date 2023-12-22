Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 904 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,492. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

