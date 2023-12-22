Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Reduced by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,818,193. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

