Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Shares Down 3%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 87,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 99,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Commerce Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.31.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

