Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Community Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMTV remained flat at $18.00 during trading hours on Friday. Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38.

Get Community Bancorp alerts:

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.