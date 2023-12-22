Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Shares Down 24.5%

Shares of Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) traded down 24.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 287,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 121,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Condor Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a current ratio of 48.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.44 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Condor Resources Company Profile

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

