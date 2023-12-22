Conflux One Day Trading Volume Reaches $65.09 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Conflux has a total market cap of $685.57 million and approximately $65.09 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,744.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00166241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.61 or 0.00543187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.00396133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00115176 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000659 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,554,047,496 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,553,922,166.151127 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1906984 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $52,978,397.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.