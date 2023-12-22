Creditcoin Market Capitalization Tops $153.04 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $153.04 million and $63.45 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

