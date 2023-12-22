Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) were up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 38,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 25,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Crescita Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

About Crescita Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescita Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescita Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.