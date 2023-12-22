Critical Comparison: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) versus Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -10.11% 5.20% 3.64% Lattice Semiconductor 28.59% 40.88% 29.00%

Volatility and Risk

Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 1 19 0 2.95 Lattice Semiconductor 0 3 9 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marvell Technology and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Marvell Technology presently has a consensus target price of $67.96, indicating a potential upside of 12.79%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $87.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.36%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Marvell Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marvell Technology and Lattice Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $5.92 billion 8.80 -$163.50 million ($0.65) -92.69 Lattice Semiconductor $660.36 million 14.67 $178.88 million $1.51 46.46

Lattice Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Marvell Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and System-on-a-Chip solutions. The company also provides electro-optical products, including pulse amplitude modulations, coherent digital signal processors, laser drivers, trans-impedance amplifiers, silicon photonics, and data center interconnect solutions; fibre channel products comprising host bus adapters and controllers; single or multiple core processors; storage controllers for hard disk drives and solid-state-drives; and host system interfaces, including serial attached SCSI, serial advanced technology attachment, peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics. It has operations in the United States, Argentina, China, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.