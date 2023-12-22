Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.60 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10). Approximately 4,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Crossword Cybersecurity Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.06. The stock has a market cap of £5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Crossword Cybersecurity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Coles bought 222,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.99 ($25,292.77). 29.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions to defence, insurance, investment and retail bank, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing sectors in the United Kingdom and Poland. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a credentials verification wallet technology; Nightingale, a security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.