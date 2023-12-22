Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.80

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 1692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

